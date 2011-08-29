CONFIRMED: Rory McIlroy And Caroline Wozniacki Are Dating

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

rumours were flying earlier this summer that golfer Rory McIlroy and tennis player Caroline Wozniacki were an item.McIlroy was interviewed on Golf.com about his arm injury, which he says is fine, and he’ll still play in the European Masters next week.



In that interview, he also confirmed he is dating tennis star Caroline Wozniacki. McIlroy is currently in Connecticut cheering on his girl at the New Haven Open tennis tournament.

From Golf.com:

“Why it’s going so well is that we have so much in common,” he said. “Obviously, different sports, but we’re pretty much in the same position at a young age and we can talk about things that probably a lot of 21, 22-year olds can’t talk about. It’s nice to have someone that sort of understands what you’re going through.”

Hopefully they stay together unlike Derek Jeter and his many girlfriends… Click here to see his latest break-up and the other hearts he has broken>>>



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.