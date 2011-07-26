Sports' Newest Power Couple: Rory McIlroy And Caroline Wozniacki

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Golfer Rory McIIroy and tennis star Caroline Wozniacki are now an item according to the Daily Mail.Sporting News is reporting that the two are at least “getting close.”



The International Business Times released amateur photos that are alleged to be of the potential love birds sharing a meal at a restaurant in London. A more incriminating photo of the two sharing a kiss has also been brought to light.

McIIroy broke up with his long-time girlfriend Holly Sweeney on July 18th. On the 19th, the first story of this new relationship was reported by the Belfast Telegraph. The two first met at a boxing match between Wladimir Klitschko and David Haye on July 2nd.

Wozniacki is currently ranked as the world’s number one player in women’s tennis, and McIIroy is the reigning U.S. Open champion. It’s a match made in country club heaven.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.