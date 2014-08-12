Rory McIlroy Says Breaking Up With Caroline Wozniacki Has Made Him Better At Golf

REUTERS/Edgar Su Rory and Caroline in happier times.

Rory McIlroy broke off his engagement with tennis player Caroline Wozniacki in May. The wedding invitations had already gone out.

When the news broke, McIlroy told the BBC: “The problem is mine. The wedding invitations issued at the weekend made me realise that I wasn’t ready for all that marriage entails. There is no right way to end a relationship that has been so important to two people. I wish Caroline all the happiness she deserves and thank her for the great times we have had.”

Since May, the golfer (and Caroline) has been on fire, winning The Open Championship in July and The PGA Championship in August.

McIlroy credits his wins partially to the breakup. He told The Daily Mail:

I think what happened has been for the better in terms of my golf. I’ve put a bit more time into it, and it has refocused me. I mean, what else do I have to do now? I go to the golf course, I go to the gym, and it’s just my life at the minute.

It’s probably not easy for Wozniacki to hear, but there is truth in his words.

Rory is young. He doesn’t have many responsibilities in life, and without a fiancee, his only real responsibility is golf. And all he has been doing is golfing, he added: “I worked pretty hard before, but the past couple of months I’ve really just buried myself in my game. It obviously works pretty well, so I am going to keep doing it.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.