IT'S OFFICIAL: Rory McIlroy And Caroline Wozniacki Are Destroying Each Other's Careers

It’s official (once again), Rory McIlroy and Caroline Wozniacki are both tanking.Rory has yet to make a cut in 2013, and last week he embarrassingly stormed off the course in the middle of an awful round and withdrew from the Honda Classic.



Caroline, for her part, continues to struggle for consistency. After playing well at a few second-tier tournaments at the end of 2012, she lost to the 186th-ranked player in the world in Malaysia last week.

Because of their dual collapses last week, rumours floated that the two were on the rocks. Those were quickly squashed, but the numbers don’t lie — something’s up!

To the charts…

Here’s a look at Caroline’s results in the last two years. As you can see she was at her best in the immediate five months before she started dating Rory in July 2011. She collapsed after that, and has only made five finals since they hooked up.

Photo: Tony Manfred/Business Insider

Now Rory is experiencing the same sort of collapse.

His results actually skyrocket immediately after he started dating Caroline. But last summer and then again this winter, he has totally tanked:

Photo: Tony Manfred/Business Insider

There you have it!

