Rory McIlroy Won't Play Again Until The British Open

Rory McIlroy says he plans to take a three-and-a-half week vacation, and won’t play again until the start of the British Open.The rising phenom who has lead 7 of the 8 rounds in major championships this year, wants to take it easy before The Open begins on July 14.



Is that a smart move?

There’s no denying that he earned a vacation after his record breaking show at the U.S. Open. And three weeks is so long that a player would not expect to get rusty.

But it’s quite a gamble to go from the 18th at Congressional to the 1st at Royal St. George without playing a single round of competitive golf in between. Not even a tune up (on a real links course) at the Scottish Open the week before?

Instead, he’s going to sit around and think about all the warnings from golf legends about not letting success go to his head.

Obviously, there’s no set path to winning back-to-back majors and if Rory wants rest, he should rest. But he played four tournaments between The Masters and the U.S. Open – including the Malaysian Open, which he flew half away around the world to take part in just hours after The Masters ended.

He might be making a big mistake by not playing at least one tune up tournament between now and The Open. It’s hard enough to make good showing in back-to-back tournaments, never mind majors.

Maybe his dad (who has £50,000 riding on it) can give him a little nudge.

