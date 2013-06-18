Rory McIlroy's Asks Obama For Golf Help In A Joke About How Terrible He Has Been

Rory McIlroy is still stuck in an epic slump, and he’ll take advice anywhere he can get it.



On Twitter today he reached out to President Barack Obama, noted golfer, for help.

The President is in Belfast, Northern Ireland (McIlroy’s home country) for the G8 Summit this week.

In a speech before the summit, Obama name-dropped Rory in a speech. He said, “I did meet Rory McIlroy last year. Rory offered to get my swing sorted, which is a polite way of saying, ‘Mr. President, you need help.'”

At least McIlroy has a sense of humour about his terrible, terrible year:

Nice of @BarackObama to mention me in his speech today in Belfast… But I think he should be helping me with my swing after last week! Haha — Rory Mcilroy (@McIlroyRory) June 17, 2013

