Rory McIlroy drops major hint that he is going to try to play the PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy injured his ankle playing soccer with his friends in June and was unable to defend his title at the British Open.

He’s since withdrawn from numerous tournaments, causing speculation to grow that the no. 1 golfer in the world will miss the final major of the 2015 season, the PGA Championship at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, a tournament where he is the defending champion.

This morning, however, McIlroy posted a very important picture to his Twitter that seems to reveal he may indeed be fit enough to compete in next week’s tournament. Indulge us for a moment: