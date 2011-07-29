Rory McIlory SLAMS A Golf Analyst For criticising Him On Twitter

Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy lashed out on Twitter today after BBC golf commentator Jay Townsend ripped his Irish Open first-round performance.”McIlroy’s course management was shocking. Some of the worst course management I have ever seen beyond under-10 boys’ golf competition.” Townsend tweeted.



“Shut up … you’re a commentator and a failed golfer, your opinion means nothing!” McIlroy tweeted back.

“Well, I stand by my caddie” McIlroy added.

“Sorry, but I stand by my comments,” Townsend replied.

Townsend is an American who formerly played on the European Tour and now works for BBC Radio.

