Rory McIlory Was A Giant Monster Baby

Rory McIlroy just tweeted out this picture of him golfing on the beach as a two-year-old.



“A picture of me when I was 2! Putting stroke still looks the same! Lol,” he wrote.

Maybe it’s an optical illusion, but Rory kind of looks like a 60-foot-tall mutant infant capable of snatching up taxi cabs and tossing them around like MatchBox cars, right?

Photo: @McIlroyRoy

This isn’t the first time Rory has given us a glimpse into his child-prodigy past. Over the summer, a video of him chipping balls into a washing machine made the rounds (it’s since been removed from the internet).

