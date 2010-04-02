PRESENTATION: Serious Engagement Features Are Causing Brands To Spend On Mobile Apps

. However, we expect mobile to be one of the fastest-growing categories within online advertising over the next 3-5 years.



Mobile applications, in particular offer brands the opportunity to interact with and market their message to consumers where they are highly engaged. Large brands are starting to dip their toes in mobile advertising and we expect the frequency and size of buys like this to increase over the next 3-5 years as advertisers become more comfortable with the medium and publishers offer better inventory.

Senior eMarketer Analyst Noah Elkin illustrated the opportunity and provided a few examples of recent successes at the iMedia Connections Summit in Florida in March 2010.

Check out the entire presentation:



