Ropes & grey Attorney Arthur Cutillo Named In Insider Trading Complaint

Ropes & grey attorney Arthur Cutillo is named in an insider complaint filed today.



Seven people hare been arrested and an additional seven charged. Earlier Clusterstock coverage is here.

Cutillo is accused of providing tips to a co-defendant about a number of companies taken private in 2007, according to CNBC.

Cutillo’s biography no longer appears on the firm website, but a snapshot of it from October 31 appears here. He joined Ropes & grey in 2005 in their litigation department. His Linkedin profile is here.

The firm provided this statement to the WSJ Law Blog: “We are deeply disappointed to learn about this situation, which suggests an extreme breach of this person’s duty of trust to our clients and to the firm. We cannot comment in detail on an ongoing investigation but we are moving quickly to protect our clients and are cooperating fully with authorities.”

We have also contacted the firm to inquire the extent of Cutillo’s participation in the deals for which he is alleged to have provided information.

One of Cutllo’s co-defendants provided him and others with pre-paid cell phones in hopes that they would not get caught, CNBC says.

