Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

A new Windows-only utility will let you root your fancy new Droid RAZR, reports AndroidCentral.Be warned — using the utility is a one-way street. There’s currently no way to undo the root once you’ve made it happen.



Wanna root your RAZR? Click here to get started!

