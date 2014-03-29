Roosters' Coach Blames Ref For Manly's 8-0 Thrashing, 'Unacceptable'

Roosters players Jake Friend and Aidan Guerra. Photo: Getty/ Brendon Thorne

Roosters’ coach Trent Robinson has openly criticised Ben Cummins’ referring of last night’s clash against Manly, saying Cummins’ poor judgement was “unacceptable” and attributed to the team’s 8-0 loss.

“It was unacceptable from Ben Cummins. There were so many instances in that game. Boyd Cordner gets called for third man in – pocket ref says OK. He has talked to Jamie Buhrer about being offside on the first tackle of the scrum on two occasions – well penalise it.

“These are very simple rules,” Robinson said.

Robinson said the 11-2 penalty count against the Roosters was a result of opposing rulings by Cummins and the assisting referee, but defended his team’s fighting spirit.

“We are not going to lie down. We are going to stand up and keep fighting. We will let the footy gods decide. It’s not in the spirit of the game.”

Read more here.

