NPR Commentator Says The "Rooney Rule" Will Be Gone Within 3 Years

This morning on NPR commentator John Ridley showered praise on the NFL for its effective use of the “Rooney Rule”, which requires NFL teams to interview minority candidates for head coach openings.



Since its inception seven years ago, four minority coaches have gone to Super Bowls and two have won the title.

Ridley speculated that the rule has been so successful, it won’t be needed within three years:

“I would say in the next three seasons – it would be about a decade – we are going to end the Rooney Rule [for coaches],” said Ridley. “You could go out saying it is a wild success.”

The NFL currently has eight minority coaches.

