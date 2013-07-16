AD OF THE DAY: Rooney Mara And David Fincher Team Up For A Stunning Calvin Klein Ad

Actress Rooney Mara paired up with director David Fincher on a new project — this time a 60-second ad rather than a feature film.
Fincher directed Mara in a new spot for Calvin Klein’s new fragrance, called “Downtown.” They previously worked together in “The Social Network” and “The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo.”
The black-and-white commercial follows Mara through a busy day on and off the set to a song by the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.
Watch the ad below:
