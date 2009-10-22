Roomy Khan Named As The Nark In Galleon Bust

Roomy Khan is the name of the former Galleon employee who ratted out Raj Rajaratnam according to both WSJ and NYT.



WSJ: The informant sought to rejoin Mr. Rajaratnam in late 2005 when facing financial difficulties, according to the SEC complaint. Mr. Rajaratnam asked if the applicant had inside information about any public companies, the complaint alleges, adding that she said she could get access to inside information regarding Polycom Inc., a San Jose, Calif., maker of audio and data-conferencing products. Investigators say the informant and Mr. Rajaratnam both traded shares of Polycom multiple times, as well as shares of two other companies where the informant got inside information: Hilton Hotels and Google Inc.

This appears to be her LinkedIn, where she’s identifies as an investment consultant at Trivium Capital. And last year, Khan and her husband were sued by a maid who claimed she hadn’t been paid.

SF Gate: In her suit, Vilma Serralta charged that she was paid $1,000 to $1,300 a month to scrub bathrooms, wash windows, vacuum, mop and dust the 9,000-square foot home, cook, serve meals, hand wash china and silver, launder and iron clothes, and bathe, dress and supervise the couple’s young daughter.

Attorney Elizabeth Tippett of Wilson, Sonsini, Goodrich and Rosati, who is representing Serralta’s employers, Sakhawat and Roomy Khan, said her clients denied the allegations and declined to comment further on the suit. The Khans did not return telephone calls seeking comment.

Here’s the complaint:

Civil Lawsuit Against Roomy and Sakhawat Khan



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.