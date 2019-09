If you’ve ever wanted to be devoured by a vacuum cleaner, this video shows you what it’s like to be a piece of dirt that gets sucked up by the new Roomba 880. The action really picks up around 48 seconds in.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.