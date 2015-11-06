The fast-rising career of 26-year-old Brie Larson, 'Room' star and Hollywood's new 'it girl'

Brie Larson has been working in the industry since she was in diapers, but the star of the Oscar-buzzworthy drama “Room” (out in wide release Friday) is just now starting to become a known name among moviegoers.

With her incredible acting talent and cheerful personality, she is on the fast track to the kind of stardom that graced Jennifer Lawrence and friend Shailene Woodley before her.

Get to know more about this rising actress here.

Brianne Sidonie Desaulniers was born in Sacramento, California, in 1989 and has a younger sister. She moved with her mother to Los Angeles during her childhood after her parents separated. Brie began acting and changed her last name to 'Larson' as her surname was too difficult to pronounce. After a few years of appearing in guest spots on TV, at 15 she landed her first movie role as one of the 'six chicks' in '13 Going on 30' in 2003. Sony SOURCE In 2006, she scored one of the main roles in the family adventure comedy 'Hoot,' opposite Luke Wilson. But acting wasn't the only profession she was focused on. Brad Barket/Getty SOURCE Around the same time, Brie was trying to launch her singing career. Thos Robinson/Getty Her first single, 'She Said,' peaked at 31 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2004. A year later, her only album, 'Finally Out of P.E.,' came out and sold a disappointing 3,500 copies in the US. YouTube SOURCE Her next big film role would mark her final singing appearance to date onscreen... Ian Gavan/Getty ...In 2010's 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,' she played Envy Adams, Scott's ex and the lead singer of the Clash at Demonhead. Universal Pictures SOURCE Brie was also finding steady work on the small screen. From 2009-2011 she played the troubled teen Kate on 'The United States of Tara.' Showtime SOURCE The show, starring Toni Collette as her mother and executive produced by Steven Spielberg, was the first time audiences saw Larson show off her dramatic chops. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty In 2012, she landed another major milestone role in the Jonah Hill/Channing Tatum comedy '21 Jump Street.' Sony SOURCE The role showed she could hold her own opposite an established star like Hill. Frazer Harrison/Getty But instead of using the role to jump on another big Hollywood project, she went indie as she took a supporting role in the 2013 drama 'The Spectacular Now,' opposite Miles Teller and Shailene Woodley. Jason Kempin/Getty SOURCE The movie led to Larson and Woodley becoming good friends. 'We're the lighthouse for each other: the beam that stays focused and guides you home,' Brie once said. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty SOURCE In the same year, the movie that made people in Hollywood take serious notice of Larson, 'Short Term 12,' came out. Cinedigm SOURCE Playing the young supervisor of a treatment center showed Larson could carry a film. The role earned her an Independent Spirit Award nomination. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty And though she didn't receive any Oscar love, she suddenly had the ear of every director working in the business. Liya S. Savenok/Getty 2015 would be another milestone for the actress. She starred as the more stable sister opposite Amy Schumer in the hit 'Trainwreck.' Universal Pictures SOURCE Then in the fall her latest film, 'Room,' made the rounds at the big award-season festivals, Telluride and Toronto, with stellar word of mouth and talk of a potential Oscar nod following. A24 SOURCE And as we see in Brie's Instagram, she bonded with her nine-year-old co-star Jacob Tremblay. She gives her followers constant updates of the press she's doing. Including her crazy schedule doing photo shoots... And the fun people she's met along the way... You need to find time for breaks when you're one of Hollywood's hardest-working young stars. But then it's back to the grind. As 'Room' opens nationwide on Friday and the awards conversation builds, she's hard at work on the set of her next movie, the upcoming King Kong blockbuster 'Kong: Skull Island.'

