20 incredible before-and-after photos of room makeovers

Home renovation is not a simple project to take on.
For many interior designers and DIY experts, renovations take months to complete and require an extensive amount of preparation and execution. The whole process is an arduous — and expensive — undertaking.
However, the stunning results make these difficult processes worthwhile. From drab to fab, here are some of the most dramatic before-and-after home makeovers from interior designers and bloggers.
Interior decorator Lauren Geremia, from Geremia Design, was determined to revamp this dim bachelor pad bedroom, which had no real style.
By mixing vintage and modern pieces (like the aged treasure chest and modern bed frame), Geremia was able to create a cool ambiance.
By painting the walls bright white and adding small bursts of colour, this living room became a welcoming and stylish place to entertain guests. Hand oxidized brass finishings (such as the table and lamp) brought the whole room together.
The designers at Incorporated Architecture & Design added metal-framed double mirrors on opposing sides of the walls to make the room seem to double in size. They also downsized the sink basin to something more compact and stylish.
Incorporated Architecture & Design decided a total gut renovation was necessary to open up the kitchen. By tearing through walls, the dark room was significantly brightened. Bleached walnut floors and white cabinets also added light.
By adding pops of bold colour -- red hanging light fixtures, a multicolored sofa, and turquoise seat cushions -- Incorporated Architecture & Design decorators completely revived the room.
With the addition of mosaic tiles, a clawfoot bathtub, and a sleek glass shower, the bathroom looks completely different.
'Gutted down to the studs,' the cosy kitchen was renovated with warm white oak cabinets, a custom hood, and a tiled back splash.
Blogger Jenna Sue from Jenna Sue Design completely transformed it by adding paneling to the walls, mixing metals with woods, and combining vintage-looking yet rustic pieces.
A large outdoor rug and some furniture completely transformed the space. The lounge chairs, throws, and pillows were purchased from IKEA and Target, proving no renovation has to be expensive.
Some projects, on the other hand, have to start from scratch. Interior designer Benjamin Vandiver gutted his Nashville apartment.
Vandiver replaced the floorboards with a neutral rug and added wood paneling to the walls. Stressing simplicity, he filled the space with just a few pieces of furniture.
