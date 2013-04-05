A Rookie Hit His First Career Home Run While His Parents Were Being Interviewed

Evan Gattis made his Major League Debut last night for the Atlanta Braves. And during his second at bat, Braves broadcasters caught up with his parents who were at the game.



The timing of the interview was questionable considering the parents probably just wanted to watch their son hit. It all worked out in the end as Gattis hit a home run, and his dad got to announces the home run to all the fans watching at home. So what started out as a potentially awkward moment, turned into something that the family will never forget…

Your browser does not support iframes.

