These daredevils scale skyscrapers to take photos from dizzying heights

So-called “rooftoppers” are adventure-seekers who climb staggering heights to see some of the world’s most incredible views.

Ivan Semenov is a Russian rooftopper who has risked crazy heights with his friends, Kirill Oreshkin and Angelina Nikolau, to capture unbelievable shots across Russia, Hong Kong, and Dubai.

Semenov started working on his craft back in 2013, after seeing photos of Moscow that were taken from a bird’s eye view. He decided he could easily do the same.

Today, he’s visited almost all of the major high-rise buildings and structures in Russia, scaling abandoned and towering buildings to capture stunning views.

While the work is risky, the team calculates which climbs they known they can make to capture some amazing and dangerous photos.

Take a look at some of the team’s craziest shots below.

