10 Awesome Rooftop Bars In Philadelphia

Philadelphia, while it has its own historical American charm, may not be the first city to come to mind when you think of stellar skyline views. But when you’re chowing down at some of their finest rooftop establishments, you might just think otherwise.



The folks over at Zagat came out with a list of 10 hot rooftop bars and restaurants in Philadelphia. They’re bursting with charm, flavour, and fun, and they’re perfect for summer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.