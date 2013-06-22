10 Awesome Rooftop Bars In Philadelphia

Philadelphia, while it has its own historical American charm, may not be the first city to come to mind when you think of stellar skyline views. But when you’re chowing down at some of their finest rooftop establishments, you might just think otherwise.
The folks over at Zagat came out with a list of 10 hot rooftop bars and restaurants in Philadelphia. They’re bursting with charm, flavour, and fun, and they’re perfect for summer.
Stratus Lounge sits on top of an early twentieth century building in the Historic District of Philadelphia. The rooftop bar of the Hotel Monaco, Stratus Lounge owes its expertly crafted cocktails to resident mixologist Bess Gulliver, who gives the drinks a global twist.
Thirteenth Street is a busy hub of excitement in centre City, and is also home to The Corner restaurant and bar. Just like the name implies, you get a great overall view of downtown Philly while dining on exquisite American bites like pork belly sliders and duck pastrami.
In the summer, enjoy fabulous cocktails in this place's park-like outdoor patio. Day or night, the view from this rooftop bar is to die for.
There's no better place to enjoy beer in the great open air of Philadelphia than at City Tap House. With nearly 60 craft beers on tap, you can cozy up at the bar or by the fire pits--either way, you get a true American tavern feel.
When you sit on the patio at Revolution House, you'll feel like you're sitting on your own patio at home. The only difference is a spectacular view of Old City, killer drinks, and piping hot wood-fired pizza.
In the hip Northern Liberties neighbourhood, you can kick back with a local draft beer and greasy, good-for-the-soul pub fare in a warm and welcoming atmosphere. It's the perfect place to host a private event, with ample seating and a friendly wait staff.
Vango gives patrons an upscale, urban experience with dazzling nighttime views of the skyline and specialty cocktails. For those looking to party in style, bottle service can be brought to you out under the open sky.
The other draw to Warmdaddy's, aside from the view, is perhaps the great Southern cooking and live jazz music. Listen to the evening line up or, if you're a musician yourself, join in the open blues jam session every Tuesday.
Trio brings a fresh, pan-Asian flavour to the up-and-coming Fairmount neighbourhood. The restaurant is BYO, so take along your favourite wine to their second-floor balcony and make the perfect food and wine pairing without restrictions.
Between the raucous weekend evenings of loud music and dance parties, Cavanaugh's River Deck offers unparalleled views of the bridge over the Delaware River. And because of the location, you know that their wide variety of seafood dishes are always fresh and locally sourced.
