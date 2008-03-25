Roo Group Backers Bet On Face Recognition Software

KIT Capital, the Dubai-based company that’s taken a stake in Internet TV firm ROO Group (RGRP), is also investing an undisclosed amount in NY-based Viewdle, a video search company whose software recognises faces in video.



Since launching last September, Viewdle has toyed with consumer-facing products like a “name widget” that shows videos of people you write about on your Web site, and an election tracker (snapshot below) that keeps track of how much face time presidential candidates get on TV. Next up: More widgets, a business-to-business offering, and “ultimately,” a “search destination site” for “personal media and consumer video.”

As part of the deal, Roo Group gets a full licence to Viewdle’s software, and the companies will cross-sell each others’ services. And Viewdle gets a new board member: Roo CEO and KIT Capital managing director Kaleil Isaza Tuzman, perhaps most famous for his starring role in the 2001 dot-bomb documentary Startup.com.

Roo’s shares are trading around 7.5 cents, down about 98% from their 52-week high of $3.19. The company reports Q4 earnings next Monday, March 31.

