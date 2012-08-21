Alleged Gang Member Posted Video Of Himself Shooting A Pistol While Driving Around His neighbourhood

Ronnie Wynn, a 23-year-old alleged gang member in Vancouver, Wash., recorded a video of himself shooting a stolen pistol out of his car window after he passed a police cruiser, Fox 12 Oregon reported Friday.



If that weren’t enough, Wynn, who allegedly stole the guns from his uncle, posted the video to YouTube.

And now police are thanking Wynn for being considerate enough to broadcast his crimes.

“I really wish more people committing crimes would videotape themselves in the act,” Clark County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Duncan Hoss told The Oregonian. “It would make my job easier.”

Watch Wynn’s incriminating joyride, courtesy of the New York Daily News:



