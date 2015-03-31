The Rock and Ronda Rousey laying the smack down on the WWE brass was the best moment of Wrestlemania

UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey, fresh off her 14-second victory over Cat Zingano, showed up at WWE’s Wrestlemania on Sunday in Santa Clara, California.

Rousey joined forces with The Rock to take on Stephanie McMahon and Triple H in a segment that bridged the worlds of professional wrestling and mixed martial arts.

The Rock surprised fans by interrupting Triple H and Stephanie McMahon after the real-life married couple went on a verbal tirade wherein they reminded the fans that they have full control of the WWE. After The Rock dissented, McMahon slapped him in the face and dared him to retaliate.

The Rock appeared to be leaving the ring area, but he then walked ringside and got Rousey to jump over the barricade and confront Triple H and McMahon in the ring with him. After more verbal abuse from McMahon, Rousey got physical with the WWE brass, powerfully hip-tossing 265-pound Triple H and putting Stephanie McMahon in a submission hold.

Now fans are speculating about a possible WWE match involving Ronda Rousey. We’ll just have to wait and see. It was definitely the best moment of the show.

