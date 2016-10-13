Ronda Rousey will return to UFC in December

Ronda Rousey will make her return to the octagon on December 30 at UFC 207 in Las Vegas, UFC boss Dana White officially announced on Colin Cowherd’s FS1 show Wednesday. Rousey will fight 135-pound titleholder Amanda Nunez.

“The thing that everybody has been waiting for for a good year, Ronda Rousey is back,” White said. “She will fight Dec. 30 for the title.”

Rousey has not competed since her stunning upset loss to Holly Holm in December. Rousey said that she felt suicidal after losing.

Despite her long absence, Rousey is still one of the top-ranked bantamweights in UFC. Nunez, meanwhile, is currently the titleholder after dominating Miesha Tate at UFC 200 in July.

“The thing is Ronda Rousey has been the biggest, baddest female fighter on the planet now since we got into women’s fighting,” White said. “Ronda had a bad loss, obviously, and lost her title, but she’s still Ronda Rousey at the end of the day. When you talk about bad matchups for Ronda, it’s just about Ronda coming back. Everybody wins or loses. It happens.”

