Ronda Rousey shows she's ready for 'Captain Marvel'

UFC champion Ronda Rousey did a Reddit AMA last week and one of her answers sparked fans to jump into action.

When Rousey was asked which superhero she would play if given the opportunity, she replied:

“Well… a lot of the good ones have been taken, but I’d like to vie for Miss Marvel.”

Also known as Captain Marvel, a film version of the classic comic created in the late 1960s is set for release in November 2018 and will be Marvel’s first female-led superhero movie.

None of the cast has been announced yet, so if Rousey was interested this is the best time to let it be known.

But things didn’t end with Rousey’s comments.

Following the AMA, the undefeated MMA fighter took to Instagram and posted fan art that was sent to her of herself playing Captain Marvel. She wrote in her Instagram pics that she “received so many badass Ms. Marvel/Captain Marvel edits” and couldn’t pick just one so she used two posts to share her favourites.

Here they are:







Rousey isn’t the only one voicing interest in the role. Star of “Jurassic World,” Bryce Dallas Howard, told Cinema Blend earlier this summer that it would be “rad” if she was chosen to play Captain Marvel.

Rousey has shown she can hold her own in the action-adventure realm. She starred in “The Expendables 3” last year and was in “Furious 7” this year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.