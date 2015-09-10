Ronda Rousey is starring in the remake of 'Road House,' and she reached out to Patrick Swayze's widow for her blessing

UFC champion Ronda Rousey has signed on to play the Patrick Swayze role in a reboot of the classic 1980s action movie “Road House.”

According to Variety, the fighter reached out to the widow of Swayze’s widow, Lisa Niemi, to ask for her blessing to star in the remake, which Niemi gave.

The 1989 movie starred Swayze as Dalton, a bouncer who is hired by the rowdy Double Deuce bar to help clean up the place from a corrupt businessman.

Rousey tweeted this about the role:

Rousey has had cameo roles in “Furious 7” and “Entourage.” This will be her biggest role to date. She’s also pining for the lead female role in “Captain Marvel.“

MGM will release the film. They are currently meeting with writers to pen the script, according to Variety.

