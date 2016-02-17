Ronda Rousey: 'I was literally sitting there and thinking about killing myself' after loss to Holly Holm

Ronda Rousey made an appearance on “Ellen” in her first extended television interview since being upset by Holly Holm and explained how the loss was even more devastating than most people realise.

When asked about how the fight impacted her, Ellen asked Rousey if there was a concern that she might be too hurt to ever fight again. That’s when Rousey broke down into tears and revealed that the real impact of the fight was that she contemplated killing herself.

“In the medical room, I was down in the corner, I was sitting in the corner, and I was like ‘what am I anymore if I am not this?'” Rousey told Ellen. “I was literally sitting there and thinking about killing myself, and that exact second I’m like, ‘I’m nothing. What do I do anymore? And no one gives a s— about me anymore without this.'”

Rousey goes on to explain, with a smile, that what snapped her out of it was seeing her partner, Travis, and thinking “I need to have his babies. I need to stay alive.”

As far as the fight itself, Rousey also reveals that she was in trouble after the very first exchange, noting that she was “knocked out on my feet the first time I got hit.”

Here are Rousey’s comments. The thoughts on killing herself come at the 2:45 mark.

