Ronda Rousey apologizes for sharing a Photoshopped image of herself: 'I'm appalled'

Ronda Rousey has issued an apology for posting a Photoshopped image of herself.

The UFC fighter shared an image on Instagram after appearing on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” earlier this week. It shows Rousey sitting in Fallon’s guest seat with what turn out to be slimmer-looking arms.

“I have to make an apology to everyone – I was sent a picture to share on social for Fallon that was altered without me knowing to make my arms look smaller,” she wrote in a new Instagram post on Thursday evening, which shows the doctored photo side-by-side with the original.

She continued, “I won’t say by who – I know it was done with severely misplaced positive intentions – but this goes against everything I believe and I am extremely proud of every inch of my body. And I can assure you all it will never happen again. I could not be more appalled and hope you all forgive me.”

The doctored photo contradicts the former UFC women’s bantamweight champ’s catchphrase, “Do nothing b—h,” which refers to a female who “tries to be pretty and be taken care of by someone else,” Rousey explained.

According to Sports Illustrated, Rousey filed to copyright the phrase and its abbreviation “DNB” in August.

