Ronda Rousey just delivered the best knockout blow of Floyd Mayweather's career

UFC star Ronda Rousey has quickly grown to become what some are calling “the most dominant athlete alive“.

A 2008 Olympic judo bronze medalist, Rousey switched in 2010 to mixed martial arts (MMA) fighting in an LA gym and won her first professional MMA fight in 25 seconds, and a bantamweight title within five fights.

Since joining UFC in 2013, she’s still undefeated, has appeared on the cover of ESPN’s Body Issue, and starred in a couple of blockbuster Hollywood movies.

Rousey destroys her opponents, quickly. Only one of her UFC opponents has made it out of the first round against her and her last two fights lasted 30 seconds – combined.

Today, she destroyed Floyd Mayweather, just after she received ESPY’s award for Best Fighter:

Did you catch that?

“I wonder how Floyd feels being beat by a woman for once.”

That could be a response to Mayweather’s claim last year that he didn’t know who Rousey was, after UFC president Dana White said Rousey could “definitely” beat Mayweather in a fight, and “hurt him bad”.

Or it could also be interpreted as Rousey’s view on accusations of domestic violence made against Mayweather.

Either way, it’s sent Rousey’s stocks soaring even higher – if that’s possible.

