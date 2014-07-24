How MMA Fighter Ronda Rousey Gets Down To Her Fighting Weight

Kelefa Sanneh of the New Yorker wrote an excellent profile of the first female UFC fighter Ronda Rousey that explores what it’s like to be a fierce female fighter.

The Olympic Judo bronze medalist has changed MMA for women. An excellent fighter with a lot of charisma, Rousey convinced UFC president Dana White to let women fight in UFC.

Rousey is constantly training, but with a 135 pound weight limit for the women’s bantamweight division, she needs to make sure she’s not a pound over when it’s time to fight.

To ensure she’ll make weight, Rousey goes on an incredibly salty diet for a week so that her body bloats. Then when the fight is close, she removes all salt from her diet so her body lets go of all of that fluid with the help of a steam room.

Before a fight in February 2014, a typical breakfast for Rousey was eggs, turkey bacon, and spinach with a lot of pink Himalayan salt.

