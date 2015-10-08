Ronda Rousey said she took her time during her last fight that lasted 34 seconds

UFC champion Ronda Rousey is known for her 12-0 undefeated record, but more for knocking out her opponents in lightning speed.

Her 2014 fight against Alexis Davis lasted 16 seconds. She followed that up with a match against Cat Zingano that spanned only 14 seconds.

Earlier this year when she finished off Bethe Correia, her most recent and arguably toughest opponent, in 34 seconds, people were impressed again.

During an interview with comedian Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” Tuesday, Fallon asked Rousey about her illustrious career and her impressive knockouts. Rousey spoke on the length of her most recent fight, saying she was in no rush.

“I took my time,” Rousey said. “It was longer than the other two combined.”

Rousey said because of the way the fight was going, she could have opted to finish it even sooner.

“I could have finished it early because she went to the ground and she tried to close the distance,” she said. “I could have thrown her. But I was like, no you’re getting knocked out tonight. So it went 34 seconds.”

Later in the interview, Rousey spoke on her upcoming November fight against Holly Holms, saying it would most likely take longer than the previous three.

“This one’s going to be a much longer fight because she’s a 19-time world boxing champion with 100 per cent takedown defence and head-kick knockouts,” said Rousey. “She’s the type of fighter you have to be very, very patient with. I feel like she’s going to try to like keep distance and keep far away from me and get me frustrated until the point I make a mistake and she can try to kick me in the head, but it’s not going to go like that … not the way she wants.”

Rousey added, “She’s a nice chick. But she’s a nice chick who’s going to lose.”

No matter how many seconds her next bout is, it’s guaranteed to be exciting.

