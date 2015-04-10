Ronda Rousey goes off on Walmart for not selling her book in stores

UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey is releasing her autobiography, “My Fight/Your Fight,” in May, but it will not be sold in Walmart stores.

It’s available on Walmart’s website, and customers can order it online and pick it up in stores, but it won’t be for sale at retail locations. The New York Post reported that Walmart deemed the content too violent to sell in stores.

On the reason for the decision, Walmart spokesperson Danit Marquardt told Business Insider, “There are a variety of factors that we look at when determining what items to offer our customers. At this point, we’ve chosen to offer this particular title to our customers online.”

The news has caused a stir among MMA fans, with many people pointing out that Walmart sold “American Sniper” in stores and sells guns in permitted states.

On Wednesday, Rousey took to Instagram to slam Walmart for its decision.

“@Walmart is welcome to watch the success of this publication from the sidelines if they choose,” she wrote.

The full quote:

“‘Success is the best revenge’ one of many lessons I learned from fighting that helped me fight through life’s battles off the mat and outside the octagon. @walmart is welcome to watch the success of this publication from the sidelines if they choose. Pre-order #MyFightYourFight here: [Amazon link]”

The photo was a screenshot of an article about Walmart’s decision:

Marquardt told BI that they have been preparing for the release of Rousey’s book since September 2014 and it will be available online when released.

On whether the book is too violent to sell in stores, Marquardt said the company can only sell a finite number of items in stores and a “variety of factors” are used to decide what gets sold online and what gets sold in stores.

“There are a variety of factors that we look at when determining what items to offer our customers. At this point, we’ve chosen to offer this particular title to our customers online. We will continue to watch how customers respond,” Marquardt told BI. “Our average Walmart supercenters sell 150,000 items whereas Walmart.com offers 7 million items. Across all of our merchandise categories, we sell an abbreviated assortment in stores when compared to our ecommerce site.”

