Ronda Rousey blasted the 'f---ing ungrateful fans' in WWE after saying 'fake fights' were fun

Ronda Rousey has torn into WWE fandom.

Rousey said it was tough to compete in WWE while spending more than 200 days on the road, and then return home only to recover from injuries before going out on the road again.

She said WWE fans are ungrateful.

“I was just, like, f— these fans, dude,” Rousey told Steve-O on his “Wild Ride” podcast.

Ronda Rousey blasted the “f—ing ungrateful fans” in WWE after saying the “fake fights” were fun.

Rousey is one of the most successful female fighters of all-time, having won a bronze medal at the 2008 Olympic Games, a bantamweight title at the MMA firm Strikeforce, and then the UFC women’s bantamweight championship.

After leaving MMA forever, Rousey joined WWE, which is the world’s premier pro wrestling company, and it was not long before she became a champion there too. She held the Raw Women’s Championship for 231 days.

But speaking on Steve-O’s “Wild Ride” podcast this week, Rousey said that, while pro wrestling fights were fun, she would never wrestle full-time again, and tore into WWE fandom.

“I love WWE – I had such a great time,” Rousey said. “I love all the girls in the locker room. Like, hell yeah … running out there, having fake fights for fun is just the best thing. I love choreography, I love acting, I love theatre. It’s live theatre. It’s one of the last forms of live theatre, and it’s so fun.”

A congested calendar in which she had to travel away from home for more than 200 days in a year, and then spend her downtime in recovery, removed some of the appeal of being a WWE superstar.

“Whenever I was home, I wasn’t even home when I was home. I was basically just trying to recover enough to be able to get through the next stint of being gone,” Rousey said.

She added that because her family did not need the money, she made a decision to spend less time on the road and more time at home. “What am I doing it for if I’m not being able to spend my time and energy on my family, but instead spending my time and energy on a bunch of f—ing ungrateful fans that don’t even appreciate me.”

‘I was just, like, f— these fans, dude’

“I love performing,” Rousey said. “I love the girls. I love being out there, but at the end of the day I was just, like, f— these fans, dude.

“My family loves me and they appreciate me. I want all my energy to go into them. So that was my decision.”

Rousey’s comments on the podcast attracted so much social media backlash that she issued a follow-up statement on Twitter.

She ridiculed the outrage at her calling pro wrestling “fake fights for fun,” saying that to compare WWE – scripted, over-the-top, sports entertainment – to the UFC, which pits the very best combatants from all combat disciplines against one another, does a disservice to those who compete in the latter.

“I understand wrestling 300 days a year for years on end is incredibly tough … but do you know what would happen if you got in 300 real fights in a year? You would be dead.”

Rousey said she will never wrestle full-time again.

Though Rousey is keen to be at home more with her husband, the former UFC heavyweight Travis Browne, and her two step-children Kaleo and Keawe Browne, she hinted that she could wrestle once again – just never full-time.

“If I ever do come back, it will never be at a full-time capacity ever again,” Rousey said.

“I think like for stints, for chunks of time. No, I’ll never be full time again over 200 days a year on the road like that ever again.”

