Ronan Farrow calls out the media's 'silence' on Woody Allen sex abuse allegations

On the heels of The Hollywood Reporter’s interview with Woody Allen last week, Ronan Farrow, Allen’s son, has written an opinion piece in the same publication accusing his father and the reporter of failing to bring up accusations made two years ago by his sister, Dylan Farrow, that Allen sexually assaulted her when she was seven years old.

In regards to the Allen interview, Farrow wrote: “To me it is a sterling example of how not to talk about sexual assault. Dylan’s allegations are never raised in the interview and receive only a parenthetical mention — an inaccurate reference to charges being ‘dropped.’ THR later issued a correction: ‘not pursued.'”

Farrow also calls out the stars who continue to work on Allen’s films. His latest, “Cafe Society,” opened the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday and stars Kristen Stewart, Jesse Eisenberg, Blake Lively, and Steve Carell.

“Actors, including some I admire greatly, continue to line up to star in his movies,” Farrow wrote. “‘It’s not personal,’ one once told me. But it hurts my sister every time one of her heroes like Louis C.K., or a star her age, like Miley Cyrus, works with Woody Allen. Personal is exactly what it is — for my sister, and for women everywhere with allegations of sexual assault that have never been vindicated by a conviction.”

Ronan is the biological son of Allen and actress Mia Farrow, who were in a relationship for 12 years (though she raised the possibility that he is actually the son of Frank Sinatra). Dylan was adopted.

In the summer of 1992, Mia Farrow pressed charges that Allen molested Dylan, then 7.

In the piece, Ronan Farrow points out that back then, as a 5-year-old, he was troubled by his father’s “strange behaviour” around Dylan, which included “climbing into her bed in the middle of the night, forcing her to suck his thumb — behaviour that had prompted him to enter into therapy focused on his inappropriate conduct with children prior to the allegations.”

Farrow also claims that the only reason why the molestation case against Allen didn’t go to court, though the prosecutor had “probable cause” to prosecute Allen, was due to “the fragility of the child victim.”

Since then, Farrow believes that, thanks to Allen’s powerful publicists who represent A-list talent in Hollywood, reporters have not brought up Dylan’s accusations to keep those relationships in tact.

“The old-school media’s slow evolution has helped to create a culture of impunity and silence,” he wrote.

Though he does say that “things are changing,” pointing to The Hollywood Reporter giving him space for his piece, and other outlets reporting on the sexual assault allegations against Bill Cosby.

“We are witnessing a sea change in how we talk about sexual assault and abuse,” Farrow wrote. “But there is more work to do to build a culture where women like my sister are no longer treated as if they are invisible. It’s time to ask some hard questions.”

But it’s unclear if that sea change is actually happening, at least in regards to Allen.

The Farrow piece went online before Allen arrived at the press conference for his film at Cannes on Wednesday. None of the reporters who asked Allen a question brought up Farrow’s story and the allegations in it.

