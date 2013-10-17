25-Year-Old Ronan Farrow Lands 'New Generation Of News Show' At MSNBC

Andrew H. Walker/Getty ‘I’m excited to shake up people’s expectations for cable news,’ Farrow announced Wednesday.

had a feelingthis was coming, but 25-year-old journalist and human rights activist Ronan Farrow has officially landed his own show on MSNBC.

Farrow is the accomplished son of actress Mia Farrow and either Woody Allen or Frank Sinatra.

Farrow announced the news Wednesday:

“This is a new generation of news show for a new, more engaged generation of viewers. It’s a show about why the news matters to you — and what you can do to be a part of the story. I’m excited to shake up people’s expectations for cable news.”

Showing his witty side once again, Farrow joked he also took the job “to get a ton of Twitter followers.”

Farrow’s show is still in development but will debut in early 2014. He will also contribute to both MSNBC’s website and other NBC News platforms.

Farrow further told The Hollywood Reporter of his vision for the show:

“I think what people crave is more involvement in the story. There has been a democratization of information. But what they still crave, and what I crave as a TV viewer, is a guide on how people can have agency in the story. And this show is all about empowering people to do that. People want a return to real democracy. They want to respond to these events [in Washington] that there is so much frustration about.”

Despite Farrow’s limited TV experience, MSNBC president Phil Griffin is singing the young man’s praises:

“Within 20 minutes I just knew that he had a certain presence and confidence. He knew what he wanted to say. I just had a sense that the guy could do it. Whatever that thing is that enables people to communicate really well, he had it. We’re always trying evolve the message here and how to get ideas across. And he was an original thinker. And that’s the most important thing.”

In addition to his new TV gig, Farrow is a lawyer, human rights advocate, and Rhodes Scholar.

And a prolific Twitter-user, of course.

