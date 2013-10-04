25-Year-Old Ronan Farrow In Talks To Host His Own MSNBC Show

Andrew H. Walker/Getty Ronan Farrow is just 25, but has already accomplished more than most do in a lifetime.

Ronan Farrow, 25, is the son of actress Mia Farrow and

either Woody Allen or Frank Sinatra.

To say he is smart is an understatement.

At the age of 25, Ronan is a Rhodes Scholar, a journalist who has written for publications such as The Wall Street Journal and The Atlantic, a graduate of Yale Law School and member of the New York Bar.

He’s also addressed the issues of AIDS in Africa and the genocide in Darfur, was a special adviser for humanitarian and NGO affairs in Afghanistan and Pakistan, was an advisor to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during the Arab Spring uprising,

and has amassed 122,000 Twitter followers.

And now he’s likely getting his own show on MSNBC, despite little TV experience.

But regardless of who his father is, showbiz is still in the kid’s genes and MSNBC president Phil Griffin is willing to take a chance on him.

“Griffin has shown a willingness to take chances with less seasoned TV news practitioners,” notes The Hollywood Reporter. “He added Al Sharpton to the lineup in 2011 and on Oct. 11, Alec Baldwin premieres his Friday night interview program ‘Up Late With Alec Baldwin.’ And sources say he has been in discussions with Farrow for some time.”

Sources tell THR Ronan will “likely be joining the progressive network’s weekend lineup.”

Considering MSNBC has been beating CNN in ratings, this could be a good move for the outspoken Farrow.

