Ronan Farrow Blasts Dad Woody Allen Over Molestation Allegations During Golden Globes Tribute

MSNBC host Ronan Farrow slammed his director dad, Woody Allen, Sunday night as the filmmaker received the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award during the Golden Globe Awards.

While Diane Keaton sang a lovely-yet-creepy “friends ” song to her “Annie Hall” co-star and real life ex-boyfriend, Ronan had some not as nice comments:

Missed the Woody Allen tribute – did they put the part where a woman publicly confirmed he molested her at age 7 before or after Annie Hall?

— Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) January 13, 2014

Ronan’s mum, Mia Farrow, also tuned out right before the tribute:



Time to grab some icecream & switch over to #GIRLS

— mia farrow (@MiaFarrow) January 13, 2014

Both mother and son re-tweeted the following:

On Woody Allen don’t forget @LukeRsmom article w quotes frm the victim from his alleged sexual abuse http://t.co/1tyTD5bxX2 #GoldenGIobes

— Luke Russert (@LukeRussert) January 13, 2014

Allen, who did not attend the Golden Globes ceremony to accept his award, famously married Farrow’s adopted daughter, Soon Yi Previn in 1997.

