Ronan Farrow Blasts Dad Woody Allen Over Molestation Allegations During Golden Globes Tribute

Aly Weisman
Ronan FarrowJamie McCarthy/Getty

MSNBC host Ronan Farrow slammed his director dad, Woody Allen, Sunday night as the filmmaker received the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award during the Golden Globe Awards.

While Diane Keaton sang a lovely-yet-creepy “friends ” song to her “Annie Hall” co-star and real life ex-boyfriend, Ronan had some not as nice comments:

Ronan’s mum, Mia Farrow, also tuned out right before the tribute:

Both mother and son re-tweeted the following:

Allen, who did not attend the Golden Globes ceremony to accept his award, famously married Farrow’s adopted daughter, Soon Yi Previn in 1997.

