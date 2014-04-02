Ronaldo, Rooney, And Neymar Star In Tension-Filled Nike World Cup Ad [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Nike has released the first part of its 2014 World Cup campaign, a new spot from Wieden+Kennedy Portland entitled “Risk Everything.” Nike’s World Cup ads are always huge events, and often end up becoming some of the most-viewed ads of the year. The ad stars Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and Neymar, and plays up the drama of the event by highlighting what each of the superstars has to prove on the game’s biggest stage.

Google Maps’ Pokemon Challenge was the most shared branded April Fool’s Day prank, according to the viral video tracking firm Unruly. Google Maps was followed by King’s College at No. 2 and Samuel Adams at No. 3.

McGarryBowen New York executive managing director Susan Canavari is leaving the agency to work for JPMorgan Chase, a client with whom she had been working closely.

Volkswagen Group signed a three-year deal to continue working with its global media agency, MediaCom. In addition to brands like Audi, Seat, Skoda, and Volkswagen’s commercial vehicles, MediaCom will now be the media agency for Poland and MAN trucks.

72andSunny hired Nate Morley for the position of group creative director. Morley has experience on both the agency side and the client side, most recently serving as global director of brand marketing for Nike Running.

Walmart.com VP of marketing Brian Monahan told attendees of the Ad Age Digital Conference about his website’s data sharing platform that helps suppliers offer customers more relevant messaging.

R/GA hired MDavid Low to be creative co-lead of its Chicago office. Low comes from the tech/design consulting firm Nurun, where he was technical director.

FCB named Bryan Crawford vice chairman of the agency network. Crawford was previously CEO of FCB’s New Zealand office.

