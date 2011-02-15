In honour Of His Retirement, Here's 11 Minutes Of Ronaldo Being Awesome

Brazil’s Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima — one of the greatest soccer players of the last 20 years, if not all-time — announced his retirement today after 18 years of professional and international play.



The three-time FIFA Player of the Year holds the record for most goals in the World Cup (15) and is one of only three men to score three goals in three different World Cups.

In honour of one of the most impressive players in soccer history, here’s an 11-minute video of Ronaldo highlights played to (mostly) sad music. (There’s plenty more where this came from on YouTube.) You’ll notice he’s not scoring goals on a lot of these plays, but his footwork is so impressive that watching him flummox one defender after another is a joy of its own.

