Brilliant stuff from Cristiano Ronaldo in the second of many Clasicos between Real Madrid and Barcelona this year.



Ronaldo was one-on-one with Pique when he executed a little rainbow on a volley — flicking the ball with his heel over his head — and then ran in on goal and scored.

Wow (stick around for the replay for the full effect):

