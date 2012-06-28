GIF: Cristiano Ronaldo Shakes His Head In Puzzlement After Portugal Loses To Spain Without Him Taking A Penalty Kick

Portugal just lost to Spain in the Euro 2012 semifinals in penalty kicks.



Confusingly, the best player in Europe, Cristiano Ronaldo, was not selected to take one of Portugal’s first four kicks.

Spain clinched it on the fifth kick, and Ronaldo was left muttering to himself on the halfway line in a confused state of rage.

According to Twitter, he’s saying, “injustiça, injustiça,” the Portuguese word for “injustice.”

