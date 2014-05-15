Watch Ronaldo, Messi, And Landon Donovan Take On Invading Aliens In This Samsung World Cup Ad

YouTube/Samsung Mobile Cristiano Ronaldo tries to save the world from alien’s in Samsung’s latest ad.

Samsung has released the latest video ad in its Galaxy 11 series, a multi-part storyline where a group of aliens has descended to Earth and challenged the world’s best soccer players to a match for the future of the galaxy.

In a four-minute film, a cavalcade of stars — including Landon Donovan, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Lionel Messi — go through a high-tech training regimen that includes dribbling soccer balls that have a mind of their own and blasting shots off futuristic robot defenders.

Along the way, the players all wear space suits and check their fitness (of course) on Samsung mobile devices.

Even though the ad doesn’t mention the World Cup, it is not an amazing coincidence that the planet’s greatest sports event is just around the corner. Here’s the video:

In addition to the video, Samsung has released four new mobile games for Galaxy S5 and Android users, and as well as an interactive website where people can track the team as it prepares for its big match against the aliens.

We spoke with Donovan about the campaign last month. He told us that the ads were unlike any he had previously been a part of, and said he appreciated the opportunity to be creative and try his hand at acting.

To film his part, he flew to Prague to do a motion capture scene with Russian striker Aleksandr Kerzhakov, a player he normally wouldn’t have a chance to spend time with.

“It’s safe to say I’ve never done anything as fun as this. This is a creative fun way to engage us as athletes, and it also engage fans,” said Donovan, the United States national team’s all-time leading goal scorer. “The storyline is cool. Who doesn’t want to save the world from aliens?”

Here’s a complete list of players involved with the campaign:

