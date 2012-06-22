Here's Cristiano Ronaldo's Beautiful Diving Header That Propelled Portugal To The Euro Semifinals

Cristiano Ronaldo had a bunch of scoring opportunities in Portugal’s Euro 2012 quarterfinal match versus Czech Republic Thursday, but he didn’t come through until this great header in the 79th minute:



This is what it looked like from the back of the net:

Photo: SB Nation

And here’s one of his near-misses:

Photo: 101 Great Goals

Portugal will play the winner of Spain-France in next week’s semifinals.

