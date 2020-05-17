Ronaldo, Eto'o, and 8 other stars who played for both Real Madrid and FC Barcelona

Getty/Ruediger Fessel/Stuart Franklin Ronaldo Nazario at Barcelona and Real Madrid.

There have been over 30 players to step out for both FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Ronaldo, Luis Figo, and Samuel Eto’o are just three of those to do so.

Below, Insider has taken a look at ten of the most famous players who have been brave enough to cross the divide.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The first player to ever swap between the FC Barcelona to Real Madrid was Alfonso Albeniz, who moved from Catalonia to the Spanish capital in 1902.

Since, there have been over 30 players to step out for both clubs. Some have been forgettable, some iconic, and others were controversial.

Below, Insider has taken a look at ten of the most famous players who have been brave enough to cross the divide.

Ronaldo Nazario

Getty/Claudio Villa

Ronaldo’s one season at Barcelona in 1996/97 was the year in which he announced himself as one of the world’s best players.

In 49 games, “El Fenomeno” scored 47 times to guide Bobby Robson’s side to the Copa Del Rey, the Spanish Supercup, and the UEFA Cup Winners Cup.

A move to Inter Milan followed, before he returned to Spain, this time with Real Madrid, in 2002, with whom he spent five seasons, scoring 104 goals.

Samuel Eto’o

Getty/Phil Cole

You’d be hard-pressed to remember striker Samuel Eto’o’s days at Real Madrid given he only made seven first-team appearances for the club between 1998 and 2000.

The Cameroon international’s time at Barcelona, however, is unforgettable.

Spearheading one of the greatest teams of all time, Eto’o scored 130 times in five seasons for the Catalans, lifting three La Liga titles and the Champions League twice.

Luis Figo

Not many players have dared to swap Barcelona directly for Real Madrid. Luis Figo was one of them in 2000, and, as you can imagine, the decision didn’t go down well with fans of the Catalan club.

Upon returning to the Camp Nou a year after his controversial move, the Portuguese winger was greeted with banners that read “Judas” and “traitor.”

He was also showered with objects from the home crowd, including coins, bottles, and most famously, a pig’s head.

Javier Saviola

Getty/Angel Martinez

Like Figo, Saviola was one of those rare players brave enough to move directly to Real Madrid from Barcelona.

After three successful seasons with Barca between 2001 to 2004, the Argentine forward then spent two seasons on-loan away at Monaco and Sevilla.

He returned to Barca for one more season, before leaving for Real Madrid in 2007. His betrayal caused little pain for Barca fans however, due to the fact he flopped at the Santiago Bernabeu, scoring just five times in two seasons before being shipped off to Benfica.

Gheorghe Hagi

Getty/Clive Brunskill

Hagi is widely regarded as one of the finest midfielders ever to come out of Europe, however, neither of his spells at Madrid or Barcelona were particularly successful.

In two seasons apiece with each club during the nineties, the Romanian struggled for consistency, failing to help either lift the La Liga title.

Oddly, between his two spells in Spain, Hagi played for Italian side Brescia, with whom he was first relegated and promoted in just two years.

Michael Laudrup

Getty/Neal Simpson

Michael Laudrup had the winning touch.

A star player for Johan Cruyff’s Barcelona during the early nineties, Laudrup won four consecutive La Liga titles at the Camp Nou.

However, after falling out with the Dutch coach, Laudrup left for Real Madrid, where in his first season, the midfielder helped the club lift its first league title in five years.

Laudrup was also on the winning side of two 5-0 Clasico wins, one in his final season at Barca, and the other in his first at Madrid.

Luis Enrique

Enrique made over 200 appearances for both Real Madrid and Barcelona, but the Spaniard makes no secret as to where his real allegiance lies.

After winning three trophies in five years at Madrid, the versatile Enrique left for Barca in 1996 on a free transfer, saying he felt unappreciated in the Spanish capital, according to Goal.

He went on to become a Barca hero, and later the club’s manager between 2014 and 2017.

“I see myself on stickers and on television and I feel weird in white,” Enrique told Marca in 2014. “I think the blue and purple suit me much better.”

Miquel Soler

Getty/Tony Marshall

Miquel Soler not only played for Barcelona and Real Madrid, but also for the two cities’ second clubs, Espanyol and Atletico Madrid.

The Spaniard began his career at Espanyol in 1983, before moving to Barca in 1988. After three years in Catalonia, the left-back moved to Atletico for a single season, before returning to Barca, where he subsequently struggled to get back in the team.

A move to Sevilla followed, where his form earned him a transfer to Real Madrid, however, he again left within a year after failing to impress.

Bernd Schuster

Nicknamed “The Blonde Angel” (for good reason, as you can see), Schuster signed for Barcelona as a 20-year-old in 1980, and went on to win six major honours in eight seasons at the Camp Nou.

The midfielder departed for Real Madrid in 1988, where two league titles in two years followed, before moving to Real’s other major rival, Atletico Madrid, in 1990.

The German returned to the Bernabeu as a manager in 2007, where he again lifted the La Liga trophy in his first and only full season as boss.

Josep Samitier

FC Barcelona

Samitier is currently Barcelona’s fifth-highest scorer of all time, having managed 184 goals between 1919 and 1932.

After falling out with the club’s management however, he moved to Madrid in 1933, where he spent just two years.

The Spaniard also managed Barca between 1944 and 1950, however once again betrayed the club when he was accused of acting as a double agent for Madrid, blocking the proposed transfer of Alfredo Di Stefano to Catalonia.

Despite his controversies (he was also a close friend with General Franco), Samitier is still considered a Barcelona legend, and even has a street leading to Camp Nou named after him.

Read more:

A guide to every team and who to support in the Bundesliga, the German football league that’s the biggest sporting event to return during coronavirus

Civil war, pig’s heads, and a murder in Angola: Inside El Clasico, the biggest game in world club football

A journeyman Brazilian footballer you’ve probably never heard of says he was better than Messi, Ronaldo, and Neymar

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.