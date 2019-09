Brazillian soccer player Ronaldinho continued his resurgence by scoring a perfectly placed free kick in a friendly against Mexico last night.



The goal tied up the game, and Brazil went on to win 2-1 with a Marcelo goal five minutes later.

Here’s the video (with an awesomely long “GOLLLLLAAAAZOOO” from the announcer):

