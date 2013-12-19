Ronaldinho Scores A Gorgeous Free Kick Goal In The Club World Cup

Ronaldinho is long past his prime, but he can still work magic on free kicks.

The Atletico Mineiro striker curved in an absolute mind-bender today against Raja Casablanca in the Club World Cup.

It seems like it takes a deflection. But it actually doesn’t. He bends it like that.

Here’s the GIF from Deadspin’s Timothy Burke (full video below):

The best:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.