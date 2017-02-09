Meet the forgotten founder of Apple who once owned 10% of the company

On April 1, 1976, Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and a third man you may have never heard of, Ronald Wayne founded the Apple Computer Company. The company’s ownership was originally divided among the trio, with Wozniak and Jobs each owning 45% and Wayne owning a 10% stake. But after just 12 days as a founder of Apple, Wayne sold his shares to Wozniak for $800 and had his name removed from the company. Today, Apple is one of the most valuable companies in the world, worth over $690 billion dollars.

For more information about Ronald Wayne, check out his book Adventures of an Apple Founder.

