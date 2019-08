In the mid-1970’s, Steve Jobs made a pilgrimage to India with the help of Atari CEO and founder, Nolan Bushnell. Apple co-founder and author of “Adventures of an Apple Founder” Ronald Wayne explains how Jobs was able to parlay a work trip for Atari into his famous spiritual quest to India.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.